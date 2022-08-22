RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,793,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

CMI stock opened at $228.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

