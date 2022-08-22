Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.29.

Several brokerages have commented on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $191.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

