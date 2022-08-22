Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Martinrea International (MRE)

Martinrea International (TSE: MRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

8/9/2022 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

8/5/2022 – Martinrea International was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.03. The firm has a market cap of C$920.43 million and a P/E ratio of 38.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

