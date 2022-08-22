Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,378 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $104,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $200.66 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.