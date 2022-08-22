Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Palo Alto Networks worth $128,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $513.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.98 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

