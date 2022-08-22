Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $118,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 230,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,975,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Down 2.9 %

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.28.

Shares of INTU opened at $463.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

