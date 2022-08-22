Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $137,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,207,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,287,000 after acquiring an additional 85,150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $462,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 147,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $100.10 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

