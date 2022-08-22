Rathbones Group PLC Invests $216,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 122.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 124,889 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $2,932,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.