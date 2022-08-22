ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) Director Patrick D. Kirwin Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. Kirwin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at C$321,162.30.

ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PMN opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.70 and a 1-year high of C$13.80. The stock has a market cap of C$53.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.74.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

