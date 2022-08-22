ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) Director Patrick D. Kirwin Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. Kirwin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at C$321,162.30.
ProMIS Neurosciences Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PMN opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.70 and a 1-year high of C$13.80. The stock has a market cap of C$53.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.74.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
