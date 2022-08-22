Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.27% of Marriott International worth $152,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.02 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

