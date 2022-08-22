Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 8,730 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $140,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $16,582,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,197,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $254,921,000 after acquiring an additional 801,001 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $146.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

