Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 13,100 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.19% of CSX worth $150,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

