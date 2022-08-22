Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,070 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.69% of Teradyne worth $132,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.