Piper Sandler Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $64.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,938 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

