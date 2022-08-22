PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised PENN Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

