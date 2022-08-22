Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $111.94.

