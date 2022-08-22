Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 113,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,026 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $21.01 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.