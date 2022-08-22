Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $73.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

