Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.