Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,257,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 104,102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.