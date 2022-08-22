Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $720,070,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $295.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

