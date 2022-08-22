Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 78.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BP opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s payout ratio is -40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. HSBC dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.93.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

