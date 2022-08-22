Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $364,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

