Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.