Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $397,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.04 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

