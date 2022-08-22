Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $238.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

