Nvwm LLC Sells 366 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $46.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

