Nvwm LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,762,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

