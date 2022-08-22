Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $128,006,000 after buying an additional 182,161 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $513.51 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.98 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.02, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

