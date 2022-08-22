Nvwm LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

IYM stock opened at $126.63 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $110.35 and a twelve month high of $154.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19.

