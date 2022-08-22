Nvwm LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

