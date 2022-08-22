Nvwm LLC Has $917,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX opened at $65.80 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

