Nvwm LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PYPL opened at $96.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

