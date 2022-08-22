Nvwm LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PANW opened at $513.51 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.98 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.02, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

