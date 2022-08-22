Nvwm LLC Buys 715 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,904,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $192.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.