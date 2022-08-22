NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,790 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.