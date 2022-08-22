NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 16,106 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Copart stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

