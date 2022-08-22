NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after buying an additional 2,281,329 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after buying an additional 1,209,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,162,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMB opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

