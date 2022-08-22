NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 307.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 5.2 %

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $166.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.