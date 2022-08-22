NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.48. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $271.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.