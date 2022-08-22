NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 6,716 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $239.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

