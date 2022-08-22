NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

