Morgan Stanley Trims Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Target Price to $33.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSE. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.52.

NYSE:TSE opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

