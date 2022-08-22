Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $125,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

