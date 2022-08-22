Morgan Stanley Lowers AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $61.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 362.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 272.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

