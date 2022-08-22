Morgan Stanley Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.