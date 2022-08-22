Mizuho Cuts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $49.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 3.68.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.