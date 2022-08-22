Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Lawrence Roulston Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.94, for a total value of C$53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$434,511.

Lawrence Roulston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Lawrence Roulston sold 13,001 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$76,965.92.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CVE MTA opened at C$5.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The company has a market cap of C$244.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.54.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

