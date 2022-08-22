Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $148.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

