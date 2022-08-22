Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,854,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,895,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.67% of Kimco Realty worth $712,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.8 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.